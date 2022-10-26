QS World University Rankings | Sustainability 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released today the inaugural QS, a new framework to evaluate how universities are taking action to tackle the's most pressing environmental and social issues. Jessica Turner, CEO at QS, said: "QS aims to provide prospective students with independent insights intorecords in improvingand support universities in monitoring their progress as they strive to implement their ESG1 strategies and find solutions to unprecedented global challenges." The overall rank of the 700 universities featured is determined by the sum of their scores in two categories: UC Berkely is the global leader, followed by theof ...