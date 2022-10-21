Taiwan-based Innovative Technologies Exhibited at 2022 FUTEX Presage a Brand New Lifestyle (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
2022 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) Future Tech added two large exhibition areas to this year's International Zone, inviting manufacturers and organizations from all over the world to set up physical booths, and encouraging talented and forward-thinking developers from around the world to visit Taiwan and engage in exchanges. The event, concentrated in the semiconductor industry, puts a focus on the application of and interconnection between Innovative Technologies. Semiconductor technology has many applications in the domains of AI, AIoT, sensor communication/satellites, smart manufacturing, self-driving cars, and renewable energies. The top 10 semiconductor companies in Taiwan have been invited to form a jury with the mission of
The Global ALD Equipment Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast ...Jun - 2022: Veeco collaborated with National Applied Research Laboratories, a semiconductor research institute based in Taiwan. Following this collaboration, Veeco would offer its Propel &D Metal ...
Meta: obbligo di vendere GIPHY, novità sul traduttore universale AI based... molto parlato dai cinesi emigrati nel sud - est asiatico (oltre che nella zona costiera cinese e per l'appunto nella repubblica di Taiwan), e permette di tradurre una sola frase per volta , con i ...
Tainet Communication System CorpTAINET COMMUNICATION SYSTEM CORP. is a Taiwan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of narrowband equipment and broadband equipment. The Company is also engaged in the ...
Taiwan-based Innovative Technologies Exhibited at 2022 FUTEX Presage a Brand New LifestyleThe 2022 FUTEX developed an Online-merge-offline (OMO) approach to expand the scale of its physical exhibition, enabling audiences worldwide to gain an understanding of Taiwan's scientific research ...
