Covid-19 : Troppi saturimetri e si rischia di riaffollare gli ospedaliGuerra in Ucraina : ultime notizie, il foreign fighter italiano di 28 ...Iran : 8 vittime nel carcere di EvinLa controversia tra Adriana Volpe e Roberto Parli Oregon : Misteriosa creatura marina trovata morta in spiaggiaScomparsi dopo la gita in bici : Quattro amici trovati morti nel fiumeMondiali pallavolo: l' Italia gli Usa 3-0 e vince un meritato bronzoStar Trek Prodigy Supernova Recensione Meta annuncia Quest Pro + Horizon Worlds e VR fitness e gamingNUOVA CAPOPALESTRA E UN NUOVO POKÉMONUltime Blog

Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla | the Majestic Desert City in Northwest Arabia

Sculptures light
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla, the Majestic Desert City in Northwest Arabia (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922006/Royal Commission For AlUla.mp4 Hero video from Hegra's Drone Show by AlUla Moments and SKYMAGIC, produced by Balich Wonder Studio KSA, courtesy AlUla Moments. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922007/Royal Commission For AlUla 1.jpg An impressive drawing of light made by drones, creating an illusion of light at Hegra's Drone light Show. The show took place in AlUla in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia on 13, 14, 15th of October 2022 to mark the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, the first of a series of festivals ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla, the Majestic Desert City in Northwest ...

... #experiencealula#alulamoments#alulawellnessfestival @ ExperienceAlUla @AlUlaMoments   View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sculptures - of - light - draw - the - skies -...

Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla, the Majestic Desert City in Northwest ...

... #experiencealula#alulamoments#alulawellnessfestival @ ExperienceAlUla @AlUlaMoments   View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sculptures - of - light - draw - the - skies -... Ironico e surreale Il Fantasmino Venini diventa portatile  QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above

BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks.The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale p ...

Sculptures of light draw the skies above the ancient UNESCO World heritage Site of Hegra in AlUla

The show took place in AlUla in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia on 13, 14, 15th of October 2022 to mark the end of AlUla Wellness Festival, the first of a series of festivals and ev ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sculptures light
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sculptures light Sculptures light draw skies above