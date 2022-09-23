Koura Klea® 473A wins Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura has won the coveted award of Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards. At an Awards ceremony last night (22 September) at London's Grosvenor House Ballroom, Koura Klea® 473A was named the winning Innovation from a shortlist of five, with judges praising the refrigerant's performance and sustainable Industry applications. Klea 473A is designed as a non-flammable refrigerant to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants, R-23 or R-508B, in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura has won the coveted award of Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards. At an Awards ceremony last night (22 September) at London's Grosvenor House Ballroom, Koura Klea® 473A was named the winning Innovation from a shortlist of five, with judges praising the refrigerant's performance and sustainable Industry applications. Klea 473A is designed as a non-flammable refrigerant to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants, R-23 or R-508B, in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Koura Klea®Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Koura Klea®