Roger Federer giocherà la sua ultima partita, un doppio con Rafael ...The Elder Scrolls Online - la live per l’evento l'Eredità dei bretoni ...PICO 4 l’headset VR all-in-one leggero2N aggiorna il sistema operativo per soddisfare le priorità dei ...La patch 2.5 del PTR di Diablo II: Resurrected ora disponibileDreamWorks Dragons: Leggende dei Nove Regni disponibileHearthstone - Il Mini-set La Fauce è Uguale per Tutti“IL TALENTO DI MR. CROCODILE” IN JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION!GTA online: Dinka Kanjo SJ e Postlude ora disponibiliLoL Esports e Lil Nas X presentano STAR WALKIN - l'inno dei Mondiali ...Ultime Blog

Koura Klea® 473A wins Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards

Koura Klea®
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Koura Klea® 473A wins Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura has won the coveted award of Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards. At an Awards ceremony last night (22 September) at London's Grosvenor House Ballroom, Koura Klea® 473A was named the winning Innovation from a shortlist of five, with judges praising the refrigerant's performance and sustainable Industry applications. Klea 473A is designed as a non-flammable refrigerant to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants, R-23 or R-508B, in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Koura Klea®
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Koura Klea® Koura Klea® 473A wins Refrigeration