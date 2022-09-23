Huawei Launches FRMCS Solution to Facilitate Digital Transformation of Railway

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/officially launched the FutureMobile Communication System (at the InnoTrans 2022 and the 9thGlobal Rail Summit in Berlin, Germany, where special guests, Wang Guoyu, COO ofAviation & Rail BU, and Li Jie, President ofEnterprise Wireless Domain, spoke about its success. Thisis a remarkable achievement for, as a result of its extensive research and experience in ICT deployment within theindustry of over two decades. With a focus on improving safety and reliability,expands train-to-ground wireless services from train control and dispatch to ...