Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration

Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Ethicon to source Eastman Renew materials in industry-leading move to help reduce plastic waste in healthcare KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Eastman (NYSE: EMN) has announced an agreement with Ethicon*, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech** Company, to source Eastman Renew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier packaging. This is an important step to help reduce waste in the healthcare system and contribute to a more circular future. with this agreement, Ethicon becomes the first healthcare company to use medical-grade Eastman Renew materials in its product packaging. "The companies worked closely to chart a path toward creating a more ...
