Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Ethicon to sourceRenew materials in industry-leading move to help reduce plastic waste inKINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: EMN) has announced an agreementEthicon*, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech** Company, to sourceRenew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier. This is an important step to help reduce waste in thesystem and contribute to a morethis agreement, Ethicon becomes the firstcompany to use medical-gradeRenew materials in its product. "The companies worked closely to chart a path toward creating a more ...