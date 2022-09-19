Huawei Cloud Summit in Bangkok: Driving the Leapfrog Growth of the Digital Economy with Cloud Native (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Bangkok, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok on September 19. At the Huawei Cloud Summit themed "Inspire Innovation with Everything as a Service", Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, William Fang, Chief Product Officer of Huawei Cloud, and customers and partners delivered keynote speeches. During the event, Huawei Cloud released the Cloud Native 2.0 Architecture White Paper and launched Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) APAC together with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok on September 19. At the Huawei Cloud Summit themed "Inspire Innovation with Everything as a Service", Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, William Fang, Chief Product Officer of Huawei Cloud, and customers and partners delivered keynote speeches. During the event, Huawei Cloud released the Cloud Native 2.0 Architecture White Paper and launched Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) APAC together with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei Connect 2022 kicks off in Bangkok to explore unleashing digital productivity... and released 15+ innovative cloud services for the global market. To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break ...
Huawei Cloud Unveils "Go Cloud, Go Global" Plan to Promote Innovation EcosystemZhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" ecosystem plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a ... Bloc notes addio: una settimana con Huawei MatePad Paper HDblog
Huawei Cloud Summit in Bangkok: Driving the Leapfrog Growth of the Digital Economy with Cloud NativeIeri in Puglia sono stati effettuati 3.075 test per l’infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus e sono stati registrati 259 casi positivi, così suddivisi: 85 in provincia di Bari, 22 nella provincia BAT, 23 i ...
From Years to Just One Month: Huawei Cloud's Pangu Drug Molecule Model Accelerates New Drug DiscoveryBANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand. At the event, Mr. Ken Hu, Rotating and ...
Huawei CloudSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Cloud