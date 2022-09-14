The9 Limited' s NFTSTAR to Launch Neymar NFTs | Metaverse dApps and Games

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: NCTY) (""), an established internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiarySingapore Pte., Ltd, which operates the Web3platform, will hold the four new productsing conference on October 15, 2022.willfour different products?including a NFT collection designated for the international soccer superstarJúnior, a unique Web3social platform "Playmaker" to provide worldwide Web3 users with moments of reunion for the coming important global soccer matches, a Blockchain soccer game "Metagoal" for gamers to ...