Loro Parque Fundación achieves a new milestone in the reintroduction of the Lear's Macaw in Brazil (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) The first Lear's Macaw hatchling has been born in the wild (in situ) from a pair born and raised in a conservation centre (ex situ). CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A transcendental milestone for the conservation of endangered species has just taken place: the first Lear's Macaw chick was born in situ (in its natural habitat) from birds born and raised ex situ (outside of their natural habitat). The reintroduced birds that were born and raised under human care at the Loro Parque Fundación have not only been able to survive in their natural habitat and fully adapt to their environment, but have also been able to reproduce. More than 40 birds have been born in the Foundation's breeding centre, 19 have already been sent to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A transcendental milestone for the conservation of endangered species has just taken place: the first Lear's Macaw chick was born in situ (in its natural habitat) from birds born and raised ex situ (outside of their natural habitat). The reintroduced birds that were born and raised under human care at the Loro Parque Fundación have not only been able to survive in their natural habitat and fully adapt to their environment, but have also been able to reproduce. More than 40 birds have been born in the Foundation's breeding centre, 19 have already been sent to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
rinaldonoce : 20 ANNI DI NOI..03/08/2002/ 03/08/2022.. @manolafeira #nozzeporcellana #lamiavita @ Loro Parque Tenerife - whale wa… -
A Mirabilandia, un agosto da brividi con Summer Horror Festival e The Walking DeadGli esseri umani si trasformano in "morti viventi", cibandosi delle loro prede e un piccolo gruppo ... un'attrazione simile, infatti, si trova nel Parque de Atracciones Madrid e ha ottenuto prestigiosi ...
Mirabilandia, un agosto da brividi con Summer Horror Festival e The Walking DeadGli esseri umani si trasformano in 'morti viventi', cibandosi delle loro prede e un piccolo gruppo ... un'attrazione simile, infatti, si trova nel Parque de Atracciones Madrid e ha ottenuto prestigiosi ... Creazione di un santuario marino in Macaronesia Leggo Tenerife
Loro ParqueSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Loro Parque