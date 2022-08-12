Loro Parque Fundación achieves a new milestone in the reintroduction of the Lear' s Macaw in Brazil

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) The first'shatchling has been born in the wild (in situ) from a pair born and raised in a conservation centre (ex situ). CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/A transcendentalfor the conservation of endangered species has just taken place: the first'schick was born in situ (in its natural habitat) from birds born and raised ex situ (outside of their natural habitat). The reintroduced birds that were born and raised under human care at thehave not only been able to survive in their natural habitat and fully adapt to their environment, but have also been able to reproduce. More than 40 birds have been born in the Foundation's breeding centre, 19 have already been sent to ...