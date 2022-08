Menarini Group' s Elacestrant Granted Priority Review by the U S FDA for Patients with ER+ HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 agosto 2022) FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/The(""), a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for, an investigational selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), forER+/or. The FDA hasthe applicationand assigned a PDUFA date of February 17, 2023. The FDA ...