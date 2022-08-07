Toronto made in Italy: primo gol di Insigne in MLS, segna anche Bernardeschi VIDEO (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Nella notte è arrivato il primo gol di Lorenzo Insigne con il Toronto. L’ex attaccante del Napoli ha segnato il gol del 4-2 contro... Leggi su calciomercato (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Nella notte è arrivato ilgol di Lorenzocon il. L’ex attaccante del Napoli hato il gol del 4-2 contro...

