Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches with Octagonal Bezel

Casio Release
Adding to the popular 2100 line featuring a streamlined, minimalist design TOKYO, July 28, 2022 ...

Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches with Octagonal Bezel (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) Adding to the popular 2100 line featuring a streamlined, minimalist design TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK SHOCK-resistant Watches. These three new GM-B2100 Watches, with a Full-Metal design now adopted for iconic Octagonal Bezel of the 2100 line. This new SHOCK-resistant GM-B2100 Watches employ stainless steel as the exterior material for the case, band, and Bezel, pushing the 2100 line forward in both Full-Metal construction and sharp design. In order to ensure SHOCK resistance in these Metal-clad timepieces, the ...
