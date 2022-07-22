Kulusevski show in allenamento: sinistro all'incrocio VIDEO (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) Dejan Kulusevski show durante l'allenamento del Tottenham. L'esterno ex-Juve delizia i compagni con un sinistro sotto l'incrocio:...Leggi su calciomercato
Nations League, Morata non basta alla Spagna, Haaland esalta la NorvegiaUn rigore del fantasista del Lipsia Forsberg e il sigillo dell'ex - juventino Kulusevski , ... Nations League, Serie C: show di Kvaratskhelia Nella League C spicca il poker della Georgia su Gibilterra ,...
Cristiano Ronaldo show, lo United incalza Conte che perde col Brighton... che vince 1 - 0 in casa degli Spurs: dopo un primo tempo contratto e nervoso, dove entrambi gli ex juventini Kulusevski e Bentancur collezionano un cartellino giallo e dove i portieri restano ...
- Kulusevski show: è lui il vero eroe della qualificazione Champions del Tottenham TUTTO mercato WEB
- Ex Juve, Kulusevski show: Tottenham in Champions ilBianconero
- Kulusevski show in Premier! L'ex Juve manda Conte in Champions League Juventus News 24
- Norwich-Tottenham 0-5: video sintesi, gol e highlights | Premier League 2022 Il Corriere del Pallone
