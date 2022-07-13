Century-Old Electrical Appliance Brand Paris Rhône Taps into New Segment with An Incomparable 4K UST Projector (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) Paris, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Paris Rhône, an Electrical Appliance company with over 100 years of history, has announced that it will launch its Incomparable 4K ultra-short-throw laser Projector, Paris Rhône-LT002, on Indiegogo on July 19th, 2022. The global debut of Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV will mark a new beginning for the Century-old Brand as it expands into a new Segment to bring high-end audio-visual experiences to more people around the world. A highly competitive launch offer will be available for participants in the Indiegogo campaign, as it encourages more people to embrace the future of entertainment ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
