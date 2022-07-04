Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Sinopec Acquires Trillion Cubic Meters of Shale Gas Resources in Southwestern Sichuan | China

CHONGQING, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, ...

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has reported that it has achieved a daily production capacity of 530,000 Cubic Meters of Shale gas on June 30 in its Xinye Well-1 in Qijiang, Chongqing, confirming the 100 billion Cubic Meters of Shale gas reserves in its Xinchang Shale gas structure.   As of now, Sinopec has established the Shale gas resource belt of "Xinchang South – Dongxi – Dingshan – Lintanchang" (the "Belt") in the southeastern Sichuan Basin, with overall Shale gas resource volume reaching 1.19305 Trillion Cubic ...
