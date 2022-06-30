Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division's dermal filler Lafullen proven safe and effective (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) - Lafullen's safety and efficacy proven in 24-month clinical study - Improvements in initial volume and long-lasting effects- Efficacious treatment protocol developed by specialists based on research results SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Research results confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division's new filler Lafullen. A dermal filler is a proven safe medical device injected into the skin's subcutaneous fat layer to add volume and fill facial wrinkles for a smoother, more youthful appearance. Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals
