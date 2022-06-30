Neuromod Publishes Results of Second Large Scale Clinical Trial for Tinnitus in Top-Tier Scientific Journal, Shows Greater Improvement of Symptoms (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) - Second Large-Scale Trial Shows Greater reduction in Tinnitus symptom severity using bimodal Neuromodulation device, Lenire® - 91% of treatment compliant participants experienced Improvement in Tinnitus Symptoms that sustained 12 months after treatment - 87.8% said they would recommend treatment to others with Tinnitus DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
