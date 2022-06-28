Nippon Electric Glass Develops New Products, Expanding 5G Wireless Communication Area (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) OTSU, Japan, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a Glass substrate, and a repeater (*1), which uses radio wave lenses and does not require power supply, for 5G millimeter-wave Wireless Communication technology. These Products will be exhibited at the fifth 5G Technology Expo to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 29 to July 1, 2022. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI1fl Sgrm1ycY.jpg Images: Product photos and usagehttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI3fl UkYy35HI.jpg Image: Expected usage locationhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a Glass substrate, and a repeater (*1), which uses radio wave lenses and does not require power supply, for 5G millimeter-wave Wireless Communication technology. These Products will be exhibited at the fifth 5G Technology Expo to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 29 to July 1, 2022. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI1fl Sgrm1ycY.jpg Images: Product photos and usagehttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI3fl UkYy35HI.jpg Image: Expected usage locationhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Nanofibers Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18%: Straits Research... which can hold massless electrons in an electric field. In contrast, conventional batteries store ... Many end - users of cellulosic nanofibers, such as Nippon Paper Industries Co., have already begun ...
Hydrogen Tube Trailer Market Poised for over 10% Growth Between 2021 and 2026, Projects Fairfield Market Research... thriving market prospects of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to be a roadblock facing hydrogen ... Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Caloric Anlagenbau, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation,...
Nippon Electric Glass Develops New Products, Expanding 5G Wireless Communication AreaNippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a glass substrate, and a repeater (*1), which uses radio wave ...
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.: Nippon Electric Glass Develops New Products, Expanding 5G Wireless Communication AreaNippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a glass substrate ...
Nippon ElectricSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nippon Electric