UFC | Jiri Prochazka sottomette Glover Teixeira | è il nuovo campione dei massimi leggeri

UFC Jiri
Jiri Prochazka batte per sottomissione Glover Teixeira ed è il quindicesimo campione UFC dei pesi ...

UFC, Jiri Prochazka sottomette Glover Teixeira: è il nuovo campione dei massimi leggeri (Di domenica 12 giugno 2022) Jiri Prochazka batte per sottomissione Glover Teixeira ed è il quindicesimo campione UFC dei pesi massimi leggeri. La ventinovesima vittoria della sua carriera è la più importante e spettacolare. A Singapore regna lo spettacolo. E il primo round è fedele sintesi del grande combattimento offerto. Teixeira col single leg porta Prochazka a terra, riesce a passare la guardia e dalla full mount scatena il ground and pound. Il brasiliano successivamente prende anche la schiena, tentando una leva al braccio ma il ceco sguscia via e riesce a ribaltare la situazione negli ultimi 30 secondi di round con il suo ground and pound. Ritmi selvaggi anche nel secondo round con una sequenza di colpi di Prochazka che scuote ...
UFC 275: Main Event Thriller Earns FOTN, All Finishers Rewarded

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka earned Fight of the Night for an instant classic light heavyweight title fight at UFC 275, while all finishers got Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC 275 Bonuses: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira, Five Others Given $50K

UFC 275 will go down as one of the greatest events in the Ultimate Fighting Championship history and that statement is bolstered by the fact that eight post-fight bonuses were handed out.
