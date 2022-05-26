Jim Power: The Lost Dimension è in arrivo su Switch e PS4Dune: Spice Wars mostra tante novità The Sims - le storie familiari immedesimano di più i giocatoriOlliOlli World: i VOID Riders atterrano nella prima espansione della ...NACON ANNUNCIA LA SIMULAZIONE GARDEN LIFEBeats presenta la nuova edizione speciale dei Beats Studio Buds X ...NVIDIA: al COMPUTEX nuovi Studio Laptops, aggiornamenti e nuovi ...eero presenta eero Pro 6E ed 6+, i router Wi-Fi più veloci di sempreOBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIUltime Blog

FIBA Global Partner TCL elevates women's basketball with the 'Break & Believe' campaign (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) - SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 TCL, a Global leading intelligent technology company, has launched 'Break &; Believe', a campaign to elevate women's basketball. As the Global Promotional Partner of 'Her World, Her Rules' program (HWHR) created by the International basketball Federation (FIBA), TCL is further underlining its commitment to the empowerment of women and girls worldwide to help them unleash their full potential with the new campaign. TCL and FIBA will engage outstanding players and coaches who will share their stories about overcoming challenges and interact with girls in workshop ...
In addition to its partnership with FIBA, TCL advocates its own #TCLforHer global campaign focused on the empowerment and personal development of girls and women worldwide. As part of this long - ...

As the Global Promotional Partner of 'Her World, Her Rules' program (HWHR) created by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), TCL is further underlining its commitment to the empowerment of ...

