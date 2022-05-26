FIBA Global Partner TCL elevates women' s basketball with the ' Break & Believe' campaign

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) - SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/TCL, aleading intelligent technology company, has launched '', ato elevate's. As thePromotionalof 'Her World, Her Rules' program (HWHR) created by the InternationalFederation (), TCL is further underlining its commitment to the empowerment ofand girls worldwide to help them unleash their full potentialthe new. TCL andwill engage outstanding players and coaches who will share their stories about overcoming challenges and interactgirls in workshop ...