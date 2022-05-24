EOS Worldwide Launches Its Entrepreneurship Content on World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence Platform (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) - BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EOS Worldwide recently launched its Entrepreneurship Content on the World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence Platform. As a global thought leader in the Entrepreneurship space, EOS® will feature its material in the Entrepreneurship Transformation Map. The World Economic Forum's dynamic knowledge tool - Transformation Maps - helps users explore and make sense of the complex and interlinked forces that are transforming economies, industries, and global issues. This allows users to visualise and understand more than 280 topics and the connections and interdependencies between them, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
