Swerve Strickland: “Triple H era contro i promo scriptati a NXT” (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Al giorno d’oggi in WWE, la maggior parte delle superstar, quando fanno un promo, seguono un copione fornito dai team competenti, salvo rare eccezioni. Molti fan sono contrari all’uso dei promo scriptati, in quanto ritengono che limitino fortemente i character delle superstar WWE. Ma sembra che non solo fuori Stamford la si pensi così. Figo Ospite da Talk Is Jericho, Swerve Strickland, conosciuto in WWE come Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, ha parlato di quando era a NXT, raccontando di come una volta Triple H si è rifiutato di fargli seguire un promo scriptato: “Era a Great American Bash, ed io e Leon Ruff avevamo un blow-off match, è stato allora che ha debuttato la Hit Row. Stavo provando dei promo nello studio nel backstage, e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
