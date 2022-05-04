What We Are European Edition FVG Dancefest. A Udine 7 maggio 2022 (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Largo a nuovi autori e interpreti per valorizzare linguaggi generati da una spinta personale alla ricerca: torna la piattaforma coreografica contemporanea WhatWeAre European Edition (sezione di FVG#Dancefest22) promossa dall’Associazione Danza e Balletto al Teatro S. Giorgio, sabato 7 maggio ore 18.00 (patrocinio Comune di Udine e collaborazione CSS Teatro stabile di innovazione del FVG, Arearea, Accademia “Nico Pepe” e Danza&Danza). Anche questa 6^ edizione, coordinata da Elisabetta Ceron e Massimo Gerardi, ha registrato numerose adesioni: sono 30 le proposte coreografiche scelte per la fase finale in forma di assolo, duetto o trio e 35 gli interpreti, preselezionati a mezzo open call, provenienti da Vienna, Amsterdam, Lisbona e da Friuli, Trentino, Veneto, Sicilia e Puglia che ...Leggi su udine20
Advertising
udine20 : What We Are European Edition FVG Dancefest. A Udine 7 maggio 2022 - - thesarahkelly : What are your top 5 pastas? Here’s mine; 1. Cavatappi 2. Gnocchi 3. Tortoloni 4. Orecchiette 5. Rigatoni - GPinsss_ : RT @Adropof_Blue: THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF DAI FEDERICO LUCIA SEI TUTTI NOI #MetGala #MetGala2022 #Fedez - little_carpet : RT @goddess_cele: Un nuovo mese è iniziato, fuori c'è il sole, gli uccellini cantano, e tu cosa stai facendo per me? Muovi il culo?? A new… - _STammy : LUIS DIAZ WHAT ARE YOU DOUNG SJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJ -
Two surnames come with risksWhat will happen in the second generation, i.e. when two people with two surnames have a child The ... Children of a too tolerated bullying Baby gangs are children of a bullying tolerated for too long. ...
Marsha Hyslop joins Catapult Health as its Chief Clinical Officer'Marsha's love of clinical innovation, her people leadership acumen, and her commitment to high quality patient care are exactly what we need to navigate and propel the growth we are experiencing ...
Pope Francis: «I am ready to meet Putin in Moscow»He has said it time and again, in the last few days. Gracefully and with a big smile. It’s the first topic he tackles during our interview (with Fiorenza Sarzanini, vice director at Corriere della ...
"Horrorscope" - The Graphic Novel - is headed for TVLOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Horrorscope," a novel that was adapted from the original book by Brian Evans and has received rave reviews, including from Kirkus Reviews, will be a TV series ...
What AreSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : What Are