RAW 28 2 22 Road to WrestleMania

RAW Road
Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Nationwide Arena di ...

RAW 28.2.22 Road to WrestleMania (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Nationwide Arena di Columbus, Ohio. Siamo a un mese di distanza da WrestleMania. La puntata si apre con Kevin Owens che indossa un cappello da cowboy per il suo “Kevin Owens Show”. Chiama dal backstage il suo migliore amico e partner, Seth Rollins, per parlare di come vinceranno i Raw Tag Team Titles la prossima settimana. Owens parla di come non sopporta il Texas ma devono trovare un modo per arrivare a WrestleMania. Quindi la prossima settimana vinceranno i titoli e li difenderanno a WrestleMania, che si svolgerà in quello “stupido” Texas. Owens calpesta il cappello ma intervengono i Raw Tag Team Champions, gli Alpha Academy. Dopo aver assicurato loro che la sedia di Otis è rafforzata, Owens e Rollins promettono di conquistare i titoli la prossima ...
