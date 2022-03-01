RAW 28.2.22 Road to WrestleMania (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Nationwide Arena di Columbus, Ohio. Siamo a un mese di distanza da WrestleMania. La puntata si apre con Kevin Owens che indossa un cappello da cowboy per il suo “Kevin Owens Show”. Chiama dal backstage il suo migliore amico e partner, Seth Rollins, per parlare di come vinceranno i Raw Tag Team Titles la prossima settimana. Owens parla di come non sopporta il Texas ma devono trovare un modo per arrivare a WrestleMania. Quindi la prossima settimana vinceranno i titoli e li difenderanno a WrestleMania, che si svolgerà in quello “stupido” Texas. Owens calpesta il cappello ma intervengono i Raw Tag Team Champions, gli Alpha Academy. Dopo aver assicurato loro che la sedia di Otis è rafforzata, Owens e Rollins promettono di conquistare i titoli la prossima ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RAW Road
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider - Man: No Way Home, Justice League e Midnight Mass tra i candidati... "Riders of Justice" (Nordisk Film) Liam Neeson, "The Ice Road" (Netflix) Bob Odenkirk, "Nobody" (... "WandaVision" (Disney Plus) Javicia Leslie, "Batwoman" (The CW) Gugu Mbatha - Raw, "Loki" (Disney ...
Helpless Europe takes an interest in sexThe impotence is also striking in rising costs and the scarcity of essential raw materials, ... Europe loafs about innovation The Recovery Plan is a step forward on the road to European solidarity. We ...
Mad Max Fury Road, l'impressionante lista degli attori "scartati" Sky Tg24
Raw almond singer badly injured in road accident, severe chest injury"A big news has come about singer Bhuban Badyakar, who sang Kacha Badam song. In fact, on Monday night, Bhuban Badyakar was injured in an acc..|News Track ...
‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar hospitalised after road accident in West BengalBhuban Badyakar, of 'Kacha Badam' fame, was trying to back his vehicle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and discharged.
RAW RoadSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RAW Road