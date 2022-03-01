BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ("Q2 2022 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter. The Board of Directors also declaredof: The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022. Theon the preferred shares are payable on May 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022. The above-mentionedon the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible"for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. Common shareholders may elect to have ...