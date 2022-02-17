Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaIL VIDEOGAME PER IMPARARE IL CODING ENTRA IN UNA SCUOLA PRIMARIATrust presenta ELEVATE programma dedicato ai partnerGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon update 1.0, disponibileUncharted arriva al cinema - Scopri di piu` nella serie Creator to ...THE BATMAN: I NUOVI COSTUMI E GADGET A TEMABattlegrounds: Lobby Legends - Raid Leaders si terrà il 2-3 aprileUltime Blog

Booker T | “Cody in WWE? Sicuramente farà più soldi”

Durante l’ultimo episodio del podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha commentato la decisione di Cody ...

Booker T: “Cody in WWE? Sicuramente farà più soldi” (Di giovedì 17 febbraio 2022) Durante l’ultimo episodio del podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha commentato la decisione di Cody Rhodes di lasciare la All Elite Wrestling e le voci secondo cui l’American Nightmare sarebbe diretto verso la WWE. Booker ha ammesso di avere qualche dubbio riguardo l’importanza che un ritorno come quello di Cody avrebbe per la compagnia di Vince McMahon: “Non so quanto sia un affare importante. Non starò qui a dire ‘sarebbe la cosa più fantastica al mondo se Cody tornasse’. Se torna Cody, torna Cody. Non ne stiamo ‘rubando uno alla AEW’. Per me è così, credo che staremmo semplicemente rivedendo Cody. Quanto sarebbe importante?“. Una questione di soldi Booker continua: “Cody si ...
Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW during the latest Hall O. The WWE Hall Of Famer isn’t sure how big of a moment it will be if Rhodes does return to WWE as expected. “I don’t know ...

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has spoken about Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling and potentially returning to WWE.
