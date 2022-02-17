Booker T | “Cody in WWE? Sicuramente farà più soldi”

(Di giovedì 17 febbraio 2022) Durante l’ultimo episodio del podcast Hall of Fame,T ha commentato la decisione diRhodes di lasciare la All Elite Wrestling e le voci secondo cui l’American Nightmare sarebbe diretto verso laha ammesso di avere qualche dubbio riguardo l’importanza che un ritorno come quello diavrebbe per la compagnia di Vince McMahon: “Non so quanto sia un affare importante. Non starò qui a dire ‘sarebbe la cosa più fantastica al mondo setornasse’. Se torna, torna. Non ne stiamo ‘rubando uno alla AEW’. Per me è così, credo che staremmo semplicemente rivedendo. Quanto sarebbe importante?“. Una questione dicontinua: “si ...

Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW during the latest Hall O. The WWE Hall Of Famer isn’t sure how big of a moment it will be if Rhodes does return to WWE as expected. “I don’t know ...WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has spoken about Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling and potentially returning to WWE.