Booker T: “Cody in WWE? Sicuramente farà più soldi” (Di giovedì 17 febbraio 2022) Durante l’ultimo episodio del podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha commentato la decisione di Cody Rhodes di lasciare la All Elite Wrestling e le voci secondo cui l’American Nightmare sarebbe diretto verso la WWE. Booker ha ammesso di avere qualche dubbio riguardo l’importanza che un ritorno come quello di Cody avrebbe per la compagnia di Vince McMahon: “Non so quanto sia un affare importante. Non starò qui a dire ‘sarebbe la cosa più fantastica al mondo se Cody tornasse’. Se torna Cody, torna Cody. Non ne stiamo ‘rubando uno alla AEW’. Per me è così, credo che staremmo semplicemente rivedendo Cody. Quanto sarebbe importante?“. Una questione di soldi Booker continua: “Cody si ...Leggi su zonawrestling
