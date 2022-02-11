VIDEO: MLW Azteca #6 (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per volere del Proprietor “El Jefe” Cesar Duran, che ha portato la federazione a Tijuana. Sul ring si affrontano gli atleti di MLW, AAA e CRASH; fra i Match in programma in questo episodio, Richard Holliday affronta King Muertes, mentre Hammerstone difende il MLW World Heavyweight Title contro Pagano in un Falls Count Anywhere Match: •Falls Count Anywhere Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (C) vs. Pagano •King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday •EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon Leggi su zonawrestling
ProWrestlingR1 : RT @_Adam_Cain: Lariatooooo!! Credit: @Wrestle_NJ @ProWrestlingR1 #supportindywrestling #strongstylewrestling #prowrestling #AEW #MLW #IMPA… - PennyJTH : RT @_Adam_Cain: Lariatooooo!! Credit: @Wrestle_NJ @ProWrestlingR1 #supportindywrestling #strongstylewrestling #prowrestling #AEW #MLW #IMPA… - Ray_Sanchez27 : RT @_Adam_Cain: Lariatooooo!! Credit: @Wrestle_NJ @ProWrestlingR1 #supportindywrestling #strongstylewrestling #prowrestling #AEW #MLW #IMPA… - _Adam_Cain : Lariatooooo!! Credit: @Wrestle_NJ @ProWrestlingR1 #supportindywrestling #strongstylewrestling #prowrestling #AEW… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO MLWVIDEO: MLW Fusion on Thanksgiving 2021 Zona Wrestling
Tickets On Sale For WrestleCon On Friday, This Week’s MLW Azteca (Video)Tickets for WrestleCon 2022 are set to go on sale this Friday for SuperFans, ahead of going on sale to the general public on Saturday.
Jacob Fatu Says Seeing The Usos While In Jail Made Him Want To Be A WrestlerIn a recent MLW “All Access” video, Jacob Fatu commented on seeing The Usos on television while in jail and how it made him want to become a professional wrestler. For those unaware, Fatu is the ...
VIDEO MLWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO MLW