Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per ...

VIDEO: MLW Azteca #6 (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Il 2022 della MLW è partito con le nuove puntate di Fusion, ora ribattezzato MLW Azteca, per volere del Proprietor “El Jefe” Cesar Duran, che ha portato la federazione a Tijuana. Sul ring si affrontano gli atleti di MLW, AAA e CRASH; fra i Match in programma in questo episodio, Richard Holliday affronta King Muertes, mentre Hammerstone difende il MLW World Heavyweight Title contro Pagano in un Falls Count Anywhere Match: •Falls Count Anywhere Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (C) vs. Pagano •King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday •EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon
