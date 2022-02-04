WWE: Blair Davenport di NXT UK ha dovuto tenere segreto l’infortunio per due mesi (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Ieri sera ad NXT UK è andato in scena l’atteso Japanese street fight match tra Meiko Satomura e Blair Davenport. L’ex Bea Priestley ha subito un brutto infortunio durante il match, andato in onda nella serata di giovedì sul WWE Network. Il match è stato registrato a dicembre. Davenport è scesa dalla corda superiore con un doppio foot stomp su Satomura, che era sull’apron, con le gambe sotto le corde sul ring e la parte superiore del corpo sull’apron. Dopo aver effettuato la manovra Blair è atterrata sul pavimento e ha iniziato a urlare di dolore. Il match è stato fermato dopo circa nove minuti quando sembrava che dovessero essercene ancora altri 5 o 10. Per mantenere segreti i risultati non le è stato permesso di postare nulla quando si è fatta male, quindi Blair ha finto di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
