Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Blair Davenport di NXT UK ha dovuto tenere segreto l'infortunio per due mesi - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Blair

Tuttowrestling

Bea Priestley became Blair Davenport when she debuted for WWE NXT UK last Summer. The former independent star set out to make her mark on WWE’s overseas imprint. An unfortunate injury now has ...During the latest episode of WWE NXT UK, Blair Davenport challenged Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women’s Championship in a ‘Japanese Street Fight.’ Unfortunately, the match had to be cut short after ...