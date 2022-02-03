Apex Legends: Ribellione - incontra Mad Maggie - TrailerGRID LEGENDS - DRIFT, MULTIPLAYER HOP-IN, RAMPE, BOOST E MOLTOCome app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaUltime Blog

Le 17:00 sono scattate ed Epic Games Store è pronta ad offrire gratis un altro gioco.Il gioco ...

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair gratis da oggi su Epic Games Store (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Le 17:00 sono scattate ed Epic Games Store è pronta ad offrire gratis un altro gioco.Il gioco disponibile fin da subito da riscattare fino alle 16:59 del 10 Febbraio è Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair un bellissimo platform dei talenti creativi di “Donkey Kong Country”.Mentre è già stato svelato il prossimo gioco gratis dal 10 febbraio al 17 febbraio ci troveremo con Windbound su un’isola sconosciuta. Descirizione del gioco Yooka e Laylee sono tornati in una nuovissima avventura platform di Playtonic Games! Il malvagio Capital B sta tramando qualcosa, e la coppia di amici deve tornare in azione per salvare la situazione. Per fermare il suo piano malvagio di usare un dispositivo ...
Il titolo gratuito offerto dall'Epic Games Store quest'oggi è Yooka - Laylee and the Impossible Lair , il platform in due dimensioni seguito del Yooka - Laylee uscito qualche anno prima. Il titolo, ...

... Windbound Ecco la descrizione di Windbound: Ecco invece i giochi che potrete scaricare da oggi , annunciati in precedenza, fino al 10 febbraio : Yooka - Laylee and the Impossible Lair Non mancano le ...
Fanatical Build Your Own Bundle for February Now Available

The platformer bundle includes Hob, Levelhead, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – making this one bundle alone an incredible value for the dollar. The MSRP on its contents alone for $69 ...

Nautical open-world survival game Windbound is next week's Epic Store freebie

In the meantime, Playtonic Games' thoroughly excellent Donkey-Kong-Country-inspired platformer Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is available as Epic's current free game. Sometimes we include links ...
