SANREMO 2022: l'arte contemporanea a Sanremo durante il Festival con l'installazione THE BOX di Melanie FrancescaTHE BOX contiene decine di poesie e rime dell'artista scritte appositamente, una recita verbale che si unisce al racconto in nero di china. Il verso 94, "l'arpa che incarta il corpo suona sull'uomo ...
Ivan Drago è diventato americano: Sharpshooter e il patriottismo cinematografico cineseC è stato un tempo (recente) in cui il box office cinese era il più fertile per i blockbuster di ... Secondo il piano quinquennale della China Film Administration , Pechino deve diventare una potenza ...
Lo speaker Bluetooth più piccolo di Tronsmart costa solo 15€ GizChina.it
Fed indecision puts US above China as top source of market uncertaintythe dramatic increase in policy uncertainty in the United States has diminished the importance of risks in China. The decision last month by the Federal Reserve to take more forceful action to quell ...
China Box Office: ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ Passes $200 Million on Third Day of Lunar New Year“The Battle at Lake Changjin II” passed the $200 million landmark at the China box office at midday local time on Thursday, the film’s third day of release. Data from Alibaba’s Beacon data tracking ...
