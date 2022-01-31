Matt Smith protagonista dell'horror sovrannaturale Starve Acre (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) L'attore britannico Matt Smith sarà il protagonista del film Starve Acre, un horror sovrannaturale tratto dall'omonimo romanzo. Matt Smith sarà il protagonista, accanto a Morfydd Clark, del thriller a tinte horror-sovrannaturali Starve Acre. La star di Doctor Who e The Crown tornerà quindi sul grande schermo, dopo l'atteso Morbius, in occasione dell'adattamento del romanzo scritto da Andrew Michael Hurley. Daniel Kokotajlo sarà il regista e lo sceneggiatore del film Starve Acre. La storia è ambientata negli anni '70, nella campagna britannica, e ha al centro un archeologo chiamato Richard (Matt ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) L'attore britannicosarà ildel film, untratto dall'omonimo romanzo.sarà il, accanto a Morfydd Clark, del thriller a tinte-sovrannaturali. La star di Doctor Who e The Crown tornerà quindi sul grande schermo, dopo l'atteso Morbius, in occasione'adattamento del romanzo scritto da Andrew Michael Hurley. Daniel Kokotajlo sarà il regista e lo sceneggiatore del film. La storia è ambientata negli anni '70, nella campagna britannica, e ha al centro un archeologo chiamato Richard (...

