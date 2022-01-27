YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileXiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneUltime Blog

Fireblocks Raises $550 Million In Series E Funding to Become the Highest Valued Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider

At an $8 billion valuation, new resources will enable Fireblocks to help every business Become a crypto ...

zazoom
Commenta
Fireblocks Raises $550 Million In Series E Funding to Become the Highest Valued Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) At an $8 billion valuation, new resources will enable Fireblocks to help every business Become a crypto business. NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Fireblocks (www.Fireblocks.com), the direct custody platform that supports over 800 major institutions, and powers Digital Asset and crypto products for today's largest custodians, fintech, crypto exchanges, lending desks, super apps and Asset management firms, has raised $550 Million in Series E Funding. The Funding round, co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital with participation from General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG (Alphabet's independent growth fund), Altimeter, Iconiq Strategic Partners, Canapi ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fireblocks Raises

Fireblocks Raises $550 Million In Series E Funding to Become the Highest Valued Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider

At an $8 billion valuation, new resources will enable Fireblocks to help every business become a crypto business. NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 ...

Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks Raises $550M at $8B Valuation

The Series E round was co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital, and included Alphabet’s independent growth fund, CapitalG.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fireblocks Raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Fireblocks Raises Fireblocks Raises $550 Million Series