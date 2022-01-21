Pokémon UNITE - arriva Trevenant e un aggiornamento J MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE disponibile per PS5 e Xbox Series XArriva Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyLa Mia Amica Peppa Pig disponibile per PS5 e Xbox SXHearthstone in arrivo un nuovo aggiornamentoINTEL - annunciate 2 nuove fabbriche di chip negli U.S.A.GTA Online: disponibile l’Obey I-Wagen, SUV amico dell’ambienteQuali sono le software house che fanno la storia dell’intrattenimento ...Turismo : nel 2021 presenze scese del 40%Disastro ecologico in Perù : greggio in mareUltime Blog

Yealink Reveals Latest BH7X Bluetooth Headsets Designed for the Hybrid Generation

- XIAMEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified ...

Yealink Reveals Latest BH7X Bluetooth Headsets Designed for the Hybrid Generation

 Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new BH7X Bluetooth Headsets to meet the demands of the predominant Hybrid working population. Following the launch of the company's WH6X DECT Headsets, Yealink has solidified its position as the provider of top professional Headsets for office use. Targeting workers of the "H Generation" — a Hybrid breed of professionals that have a pressing need for quality Headsets — the company understands the demand for a product that can fulfill work requirements competently, with portability at its core, and flexible enough for ...
