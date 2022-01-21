Yealink Reveals Latest BH7X Bluetooth Headsets Designed for the Hybrid Generation (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) - XIAMEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new BH7X Bluetooth Headsets to meet the demands of the predominant Hybrid working population. Following the launch of the company's WH6X DECT Headsets, Yealink has solidified its position as the provider of top professional Headsets for office use. Targeting workers of the "H Generation" — a Hybrid breed of professionals that have a pressing need for quality Headsets — the company understands the demand for a product that can fulfill work requirements competently, with portability at its core, and flexible enough for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
