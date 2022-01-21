Yealink Reveals Latest BH7X Bluetooth Headsets Designed for the Hybrid Generation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) - XIAMEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/(Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its newto meet the demands of the predominantworking population. Following the launch of the company's WH6X DECThas solidified its position as the provider of top professionalfor office use. Targeting workers of the "H" — abreed of professionals that have a pressing need for quality— the company understands the demand for a product that can fulfill work requirements competently, with portability at its core, and flexible enough for ...