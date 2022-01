Jordan Cashmyer | ex star di ’16 anni e incinta’ | è morta a 26 anni

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jordan Cashmyer

Jordan Cashmyer, who was featured on MTV's 16 And Pregnant in 2014, died in Maryland, the United States, on Sunday (Jan 16). She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer's death was shared by her stepmother ...Cashmyer was featured in a Season 5 episode of the reality series, in which her struggles with homelessness and employment were detailed.