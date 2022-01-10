League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliUltime Blog

TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

- The Thinnest Mini LED TV prototype is to be exhibited Alongside a High Performance Mini LED ...

TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, has returned to CES where it will reveal the Thinnest 8K Mini LED TV prototype, its 34-inch WQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor, TCL LEINIAO AR and the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses. TCL is also exhibiting its latest Display technologies, Mini LED and QLED TVs, newest mobile devices and a full range of smart home appliances at Central Hall #17017, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-7, 2022. "We are excited to be back on the ground at CES with an ...
