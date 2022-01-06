The Last of Us Remake: uscita prevista per la seconda metà del 2022? (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Secondo gli ultimi rumor, l’uscita del Remake di The Last of Us e del misterioso multiplayer sarebbe prevista per la seconda metà del 2022 Ormai molti rumor circondano il prossimo grande progetto della casa di sviluppo Naughty Dog. Voci insistenti danno per sicuro l’arrivo di una versione Remake del classico The Last of Us uscito ormai quasi 10 anni fa. Apparentemente, i giocatori non dovranno attendere troppo. Stando all’insider Tom Henderson, sembra che l’uscita del tanto agognato The Last of Us Remake sia fissata per la seconda metà del 2022. Inoltre, insieme al Remake arriveranno altri progetti importanti. ...Leggi su tuttotek
