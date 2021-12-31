IMPACT: Josh Alexander vince il premio Wrestler of the Year assegnato dalla federazione (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) Durante l’episodio di IMPACT di questa settimana è stato ufficialmente incoronato il Wrestler of the Year del 2021, e si tratta di Josh Alexander. Nell’ultima puntata, Alexander è stato decretato il vincitore del premio annuale in gara con nomi molto importanti come Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose e Rich Swann. #IMPACTWRESTLING Wrestler of the Year@Walking Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3GNK0c93xL— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021 Un’ottima annata Alexander si è dimostrato in ottima forma nel 2021, avendo vinto il titolo X-Division a IMPACT Rebellion senza mai perderlo sul ring, ma ...Leggi su zonawrestling
