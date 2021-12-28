Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’ (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming Podcast Series that will offer a Behind the Scenes Look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The Podcast Series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 release dateOne year after the first season of “Bridgerton” was released, Netflix has announced the release date for the second season. Netflix announced the show will premiere on March 25, 2022. A clip of the ...
