James Franco Breaks His Silence 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021). Chelsea Lauren/BEI/ShutterstockSpeaking out. In his first interview in nearly fourrevealed that he has been in recovery for sex addiction since 2016. Hollywood’sScandals Read article “It’s such a powerful drug, and I got hooked on it for 20 more,” the Oscar nominee, 43, said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle set to air on Thursday, December 23. “The insidious part of that is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time. … In my head, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life.’ Where on the side, I’m acting out now in all these other ways, and I couldn’t see it.” The 127 Hours actor has largely stayed out of the public eye since January 2018 when five ...