StorPool Storage wins the "Storage Transformation Project of the Year" award at the SDC awards 2021 (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The leading Storage software provider StorPool received an award at SDC awards 2021. The company got first place for the Project "Dustin Group replaces VMware and Hyper-V with a New-Age IT Stack powered by StorPool" in the category "Storage Transformation Project of the Year". StorPool Storage is a company known for solving complex and specific Storage challenges. With the customer in mind, their team develops an effective strategy to tackle the issues at hand and provides a managed solution to battle any ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
