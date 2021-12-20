Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Uwant B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

StorPool Storage wins the Storage Transformation Project of the Year award at the SDC awards 2021

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Storage software provider StorPool received ...

StorPool Storage wins the "Storage Transformation Project of the Year" award at the SDC awards 2021

The leading Storage software provider StorPool received an award at SDC awards 2021. The company got first place for the Project "Dustin Group replaces VMware and Hyper-V with a New-Age IT Stack powered by StorPool" in the category "Storage Transformation Project of the Year". StorPool Storage is a company known for solving complex and specific Storage challenges. With the customer in mind, their team develops an effective strategy to tackle the issues at hand and provides a managed solution to battle any ...
