Make-up look scintillanti per il Natale | proposte Wakeup Cosmetics Milano

Make look
Milano – Wakeup Cosmetics Milano vuole lanciare una provocazione per le prossime feste natalizie. È ...

Make-up look scintillanti per il Natale, proposte Wakeup Cosmetics Milano (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) MilanoWakeup Cosmetics Milano vuole lanciare una provocazione per le prossime feste natalizie. È proprio questo il momento dell’anno dove glitter e riflessi abbaglianti vestono occhi e zigomi, dando vita a Make-up look scintillanti molto scenografici. E se per il prossimo Natale, invece, si puntasse su un nude look con un tocco di illuminante al posto giusto? Per Wakeup Cosmetics Milano è il trucco nel suo insieme a dover brillare di luce propria, partendo da una base leggera e radiosa, da uno sguardo aperto e luminoso, fino a labbra più intense (se lo desiderate) e bagliori delicati sulle gote. Per le prossime festività, lasciamo luccicare solo l’albero di ...
