Cargill becomes first global supplier to commit entire edible oils portfolio to World Health Organization's best practice on industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - Company accelerates effort to remove iTFAs by end of 2023; Stands ready to help customers eliminate iTFAs from national food supplies WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As food manufacturers seek ways to help improve consumer diets, Cargill is supporting our customers by committing to remove iTFAs from its entire global edible oils portfolio. This helps both Cargill and its customers comply with the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended standard of a maximum two grams of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFA) per 100 grams ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cargill becomes first global supplier to commit entire edible oils portfolio to World Health Organization's best practice on industrially produceCargill is the first edible oils supplier to make this commitment, joining many of the world's largest food companies and members of the International Food and Beverage Alliance (IFBA) who have ...
