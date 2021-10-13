Call of Duty Vanguard - Trailer di annuncio di ZombiGTA Online: ricompense triple in Sumo e prima maglietta in gioco per ...Marco Cattaneo : Le critiche per i disservizi di Dazn sono una fitta ...MusicMan Sound Glasses Sports BT-X59 RecensioneCOD Vanguard Zombi - Il nuovo capitolo della saga dell'Etere oscuroIl cinema in casa firmato SonySkul: The Hero Slayer arriva il 21 di ottobreLa figlia di Steve Jobs diseredata dalla madre : questa eredità ...Esplosione albergo 5 stelle in Alto Adige : 9 feritiBATTLEFIELD 2042 - TRAILER REVEAL DI HAZARD ZONEUltime Blog

Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked

Rome, OCT 13 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told question time Wednesday that there would have ...

Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) Rome, OCT 13 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told question time Wednesday that there would have been a serious risk to public order if police had stopped neofascist Forza Nuova (FN) Rome chief ...
Lamorgese told parliament that the question of dissolving FN was up to the judiciary and parliament, where the centre - left Democratic Party (PD) has filed a motion to dissolve the far - right group.

Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says Salvini

Far - right leader Salvini has been trying to get Lamorgese to meet with him for weeks, after slamming her alleged inability to stop migrants coming to Italy and an alleged failure to police a ...
