Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lamorgese says

ilgazzettino.it

told parliament that the question of dissolving FN was up to the judiciary and parliament, where the centre - left Democratic Party (PD) has filed a motion to dissolve the far - right group.Far - right leader Salvini has been trying to getto meet with him for weeks, after slamming her alleged inability to stop migrants coming to Italy and an alleged failure to police a ...