The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliato (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Ben Affleck e Matt Damon hanno rivelato la presenza di un bacio tra i loro personaggi, il loro primo bacio sullo schermo, nello script di The Last Duel, ma Ridley Scott ha deciso di tagliare la scena in questione prima delle riprese. Gli amici e colleghi Ben Affleck e Matt Damon hanno rivelato che il loro ultimo film, The Last Duel, prevedeva il loro primo bacio sullo schermo, bacio che però è stato tagliato prima dell'inizio delle riprese. "Nella versione originale, la scena prevedeva una cerimonia in cui il personaggio baciasse tutti sulla bocca", ha rivelato recentemente Ben Affleck a Entertainment ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
kenta556 : Dark Lunacy – Aurora - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliato - Eurogamer_it : La recensione di The Last Duel, film con cui Ridley Scott torna a visitare il mondo medievale. - 75simonetta : RT @SilviaPareschi2: Onorata di tradurre il suo ultimo capolavoro completo Silverview by John le Carré review – the last complete masterwor… - jacopo_iacoboni : RT @SilviaPareschi2: Onorata di tradurre il suo ultimo capolavoro completo Silverview by John le Carré review – the last complete masterwor… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
U.S. Shoppers to Show "Generosity of Spirit" This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds'The events of the last year has compressed into a matter of weeks changes that would likely have taken years. For instance, the pandemic forced older generations to overcome their hesitancy to shop ...
Samsung Starts Mass Production of Most Advanced 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAMFollowing the company's shipment of the industry - first EUV DRAM in March of last year, Samsung has increased the number of EUV layers to five to deliver today's finest, most advanced DRAM process ...
- The Last Duel, recensione del nuovo film di Ridley Scott Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliato Movieplayer.it
- Scopriamo The Last Duel, il nuovo film storico con Matt Damon e Ben Affleck Wonder Channel
- The Last Duel: Ridley Scott ha tagliato un bacio tra Matt Damon e Ben Affleck BadTaste.it
- The Last Duel - Recensione del crudo dramma storico-cavalleresco di Ridley Scott Nerdevil
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Last Duel recensione - Cavalieri poco cavallereschiThe Last Duel Recensione. Ridley Scott torna a visitare il mondo medievale, con una sceneggiatura scritta da Ben Affleck e Matt Damon, di nuovo insieme.
The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliatoBen Affleck e Matt Damon hanno rivelato la presenza di un bacio tra i loro personaggi, il loro primo bacio sullo schermo, nello script di The Last Duel, ma Ridley Scott ha deciso di tagliare la scena ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last