SSP600, Ten Kate targets Leonardo Taccini: in Argentina with Aegerter (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) From Kawasaki to Yamaha but, particularly, from Orelac to Ten Kate . Moving from the ZX - 6R to R6 will be all new for Leonardo Taccini , as will the San Juan de Villicum circuit, a new track for the ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SSP600 Ten
SSP600, Ten Kate targets Leonardo Taccini: in Argentina with AegerterThe Ten Kate brothers cannot bring Galang Hendra Pratama to South America and so they needed a second rider able to flank Dominique Aegerter. The decision to go with Taccini is a sensible one, as he'...
CIV SSP600, Vallelunga: Stirpe si laurea campione in un finale thrillingAndy Verdoia e Kevin Zannoni chiudono la top ten. Adesso è arrivato il momento delle meritate vacanze per i piloti del CIV, che rimandano l'appuntamento alla stagione 2022. CIV SBK, Vallelunga: beffa ...
SSP600, Ten Kate punta su Leonardo Taccini: in Argentina con Aegerter Motosprint.it
SSP600, Ten Kate punta su Leonardo Taccini: in Argentina con AegerterNon potendo schierare Hendra Pratama, la squadra olandese ha "convocato" il giovane romano, che farà coppia con Dominique, leader del Mondiale ...
SBK, Cluzel in pole a Portimao in SSP600: tolto il tempo a Gonzalez, Aegerter 2°SBK: Il francese approfitta della penalizzazione a Manuel e domani scatterà davanti ad Aegerter, che ha sempre di più il titolo nel mirino. Tuuli porta la MV Agusta in prima fila, De Rosa 6° ...
SSP600 TenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SSP600 Ten