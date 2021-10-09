Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline ‘Action Hero,’ From T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions (EXCLUSIVE) (Di sabato 9 ottobre 2021) Popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana (“Gulabo Sitabo”) will star in “Action Hero,” From T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. The film will feature an actor’s journey, in front of and behind the lens, and promises slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humor. This will be Khurrana’s first film in the action genre. Anirudh Iyer, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Global Citizen Live diretta streaming video/ Scaletta concerto per salvare il pianetaMa in scaletta c'è pure Mumbai con Amitabh Bachchan, il predicatore spirituale Sadhguru, gli attori Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi ...
