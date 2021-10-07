‘South of Heaven’ Review: Jason Sudeikis Goes Badass in a Thriller Too Contrived to Believe (Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) With the Emmy-decorated, too-many-people’s-favorite-show-to-count triumph of his role on “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis has joined the rarefied club of all-stops-out comedians who make the transition to becoming full-on dramatic actors. That said, “Ted Lasso” is a drama streaked with comedy. So you could say that Sudeikis, for all the adoration and acclaim he’s earned, still L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘South Heaven’South of Heaven, il trailer del film con Jason Sudeikis ed Evangeline Lilly Sky Tg24
‘South Heaven’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘South Heaven’