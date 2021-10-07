Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust - up

(Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) "What happens if someone like (former technocrat premier Mario) Monti comes along? "It is a ... "I trusttoday, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added. "80% of the Italian ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salvini meets

Business.it

"I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added. "80% of the Italian people own a home. "I ask for the paragraph about the updating (of the land registry values) to be ..."I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added. "80% of the Italian people own a home. "I ask for the paragraph about the updating (of the land registry values) to be ...