Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive Officer of Ingka Group (IKEA), is appointed new Chair of The B Team as the group launches The New Leadership Playbook and 10x Bolder podcast (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The B Team announced that Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive Officer of Ingka group (IKEA), and member of The B Team, is appointed Chair of the group today. The B Team is a collective of global business and civil society leaders working to catalyze better business practices for the wellbeing of people and the planet. The announcement of Brodin as Chair coincides with the launch of The New Leadership Playbook, a collection of stories, insights and resources on 21st-century business Leadership. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
