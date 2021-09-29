ROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITASony: nuove cuffie wireless WF-C500 e WH-XB910NRed Dead Online: 3 nuove missioni ora disponibiliCome decidere cosa è importante per una relazione di successoCosmo contro la decisione sulle capienze: Basta distanziamento ...Overwatch – la nuova mappa deathmatch Malevento è disponibileYokohama, bene i risultati del primo semestre grazie alle nuove gomme Amazon presenta Echo Show 15: un supporto per tutte le famiglie Ultime Blog

Jesper Brodin | Chief Executive Officer of Ingka Group IKEA | is appointed new Chair of The B Team as the group launches The New Leadership Playbook and 10x Bolder podcast

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The B Team announced that Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive ...

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The B Team announced that Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive Officer of Ingka group (IKEA), and member of The B Team, is appointed Chair of the group today. The B Team is a collective of global business and civil society leaders working to catalyze better business practices for the wellbeing of people and the planet. The announcement of Brodin as Chair coincides with the launch of The New Leadership Playbook, a collection of stories, insights and resources on 21st-century business Leadership. This ...
