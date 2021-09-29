‘Britney Vs. Spears’ Producer: ‘Sunlight Is the Best Disinfectant’ for Exposing the Pop Star’s Conservatorship Battle (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) Rumors that Netflix was at work on a Britney Spears documentary had been swirling around for years — not through buzz in the industry, but on Twitter where #FreeBritney fans were hard at work speculating about the project. On Tuesday, the hotly anticipated project, dubbed “Britney Vs. Spears,” finally dropped — the third documentary to L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
NetflixIT : Un problema da oscurare, anche sotto i riflettori. Il documentario Britney contro Spears è ora disponibile. - NetflixIT : 'Sono passati 13 anni. Ora basta.' Niente più segreti, niente più silenzio: Britney contro Spears è in arrivo il 28… - BigFabi_ : RT @NetflixIT: Un problema da oscurare, anche sotto i riflettori. Il documentario Britney contro Spears è ora disponibile. - bianchi9810 : RT @NetflixIT: Un problema da oscurare, anche sotto i riflettori. Il documentario Britney contro Spears è ora disponibile. - BSNewsItalia : Ho un’altra buona notizia! Sono fiducioso (????) di riuscire a finire di editare il video di Controlling Britney Spea… -
‘Britney Spears’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Britney Spears’